WATERBURY – American-Canadian Tour officials posted a ten-race schedule for the 2017 ACT Late Model Tour racing season on their official website Tuesday.

Lee USA Speedway will open up the season on Sunday, April 9, which will mark the 26th time it has done so. It will be the series’ lone visit to the three-eighths mile oval in 2017.

Thunder Road will host their annual 150-lap lid lifter on Sunday, April 30. The ACT Late Model Tour will remain in Vermont for Sunday, May 7 when the series’ visits Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Devil’s Bowl will host an additional ACT Late Model Tour race on Saturday, September 10.

White Mountain Motorsports Park will host their first of two races on Saturday, June 15. The second race will be held on Saturday, August 19.

Seekonk Speedway will host a 100-lap ACT Late Model Tour event on Saturday, July 15 while Beech Ridge Motor Speedway will welcome the Late Models on Saturday, August 5 for a 100-lap event.

The Labor Day Classic returns to an ACT Late Model Tour point counting event on Sunday, September 3. The season will close out for the third straight season during the World Series of Speedway Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 14.

The 2016 will conclude with the Banquet of Champions on Saturday, January 14 at the Barre Elks Club.

2017 ACT Late Model Tour Schedule

Race-Date-Track-Laps

1 – Sun., April 9 – Lee USA Speedway – 150 laps

2 – Sun., April 30 – Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl – 150 laps

3 – Sun., May 7 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway – 100 laps

4 – Sat., June 17 – White Mountain Motorsports Park – 150 laps

5 – Sat., July 15 – Seekonk Speedway – 100 laps

6 – Sat., August 5 – Beech Ridge Motor Speedway – 100 laps

7 – Sat., August 19 – White Mountain Motorsports Park – 100 laps

8 – Sun., Sept 3 – Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl – 200 laps

9 – Sat., Sept 10 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway – TBA

10– Sat., Oct 14 – Thompson Speedway – 75 laps

(subject to change)

PHOTO: The ACT Late Model Tour will make two visits at Thunder Road Speedbowl for the upcoming 2017 race season as they will return to the 200-lap Labor Day Classic event.