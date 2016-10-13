SCHEDULE OF EVENTS — 54th Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Thompson, Conn.
Friday-Sunday, October 14-16, 2016
Friday, October 14, 2016
9:00am — Pit ticket sales begin
10:00am — Pit gates open
12:00pm — Rotating practice
2:00pm — Track Closed
2:00pm — Spectator gates open
2:05pm — Valenti Modified Racing Series practice
2:50pm — Track Closed
2:55pm — Rotating practice
3:55pm — Track Closed
4:00pm — International Supermodified Association practice
4:50pm — Track closed
5:00pm — Thompson Late Model heats (8 laps)
— Thompson Mini Stock heats (6 laps)
— Valenti Modified Racing Series heats (10 laps)
— North East Street Stock Tour heats (8 laps)
— North East Mini Stock Tour heats (8 laps)
— Lite Modifieds heats (8 laps)
— Valenti Modified Racing Series consolation
— Truck Series heats (6 laps)
— NEAR feature (15 laps)
— Vintage Outlaw feature (15 laps)
— STAR feature (15 laps)
— Thompson Late Model feature (25 laps)
Saturday, October 15, 2016
6:30am — Pit ticket sales begin
7:00am — Pit gates open
9:00am — Rotating practice
9:30am — Spectator gates open
10:00am — Track Closed
10:05am — International Supermodified practice
10:50am — Track Closed
11:00am — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice
11:45am — Track Closed
11:50am — Northeast Midget Association practice
12:20pm — Track Closed
12:30pm — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice
1:15pm — Track Closed
1:20pm — ACT Late Model Tour practice
2:20pm — Track Closed
2:30pm — Northeast Midget Association heats (8 laps)
— International Supermodified Association heats (12 laps)
3:30pm — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying
— ACT Late Model Tour heats (10 laps)
— NEMA Lite heats (8 lap)
— Thompson Limited Sportsman heats (8 laps)
— Thompson Sunoco Modified heats (8 laps)
— Pro 4 Modified heats (8 laps)
— ACT Late Model Tour consolations
— International Supermodified Association consolations
— Northeast Midget Association (25 laps)
— ACT Late Model Tour (75 laps)
— Valenti Modified Racing Series (50 laps)
— Thompson Mini Stock (15 laps)
— North East Street Stock Tour (20 laps)
— Pro 4 Modified (22 laps)
— North East Mini Stock Tour (20 laps)
— Lite Modified (20 laps)
— Trucks (20 laps)
Sunday, October 16, 2016
9:30am — Pit & Spectator gates open
10:30am — Chapel service (victory lane)
11:15am — Little T exhibition
12:00pm — International Supermodified Association warm-up laps
12:35pm — Track Closed
12:45pm — Pre-race ceremonies
1:05pm — Thompson Limited Sportsman feature (20 laps)
— Thompson Sunoco Modifieds feature (30 laps)
— NEMA Lite feature (20 laps)
— International Supermodified Association feature (50 laps)
— NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Sunoco World Series 150
(subject to change)