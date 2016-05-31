McKennedy claims VMRS win; Hodgdon earns Tiger victory

GROVETON, N.H. – Mike Bailey kicked off the Speedway 51 season by parking his Norm Andrews-owned No. 2 in victory lane on Saturday night.

The South Barre, Vt. driver worked past race leader Shawn Swallow on a midrace restart to claim the lead. Bailey was then forced to hold off Bryan Mason on multiple restart and a late race charge from Derek Ming to claim the win.

Ming, of West Burke, Vt., finished second after he battled back from an incident earlier in the race. Mason, of Stark, N.H., settled for third while Swallow, of Stark, N.H., rebounded from a spin after losing the top spot to finish fourth. Doug Laleme of Bethlehem, N.H., completed the top-five finishers.

Walt Hammond, Kevin Boutin, Brad Bushey, Boomer Morris, and Brandon Lambert finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

Jon McKennedy claimed the win in the Valenti Modified Racing Series 100, the first appearance by the regional Modified tour at Speedway 51.

The East Chelmsford, Mass. driver worked past leader Russ Hersey on lap 80 to grab the lead for keeps. It was the three-time series champion’s 16th career win. McKennedy also led briefly earlier in the event.

Todd Patnode of Richmond, N.H. finished second while Mike Holdridge of Madison, Conn. finished third. Reigning series champion Woody Pitkat and Rob Richardi Jr. finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Colbey Fournier, Mike Willis Jr., Hersey, George Sherman, and Brandon Dion completed the top-ten finishers.

Joel Hodgdon of Craftsbury, Vt. scored the three-segment overall victory in the Sign Depot Tiger Sportsman feature.

Hodgdon claimed wins in the first and third segment.

Defending champion Brendan Moodie of Wolcott, Vt. finished second overall while Aaron Smith of Irasburg, Vt. completed the podium finishers. Mike Giroux and Colby Bourgeois finished fourth and fifth.

Jared Plumley of Guildhall, Vt. went wire-to-wire in the 25-lap Schweppes Street Stock feature to claim the first win of the season.

Rookie driver Brent Ming of Island Pond, Vt. finished second with Bunker Hodgdon of Hardwick, Vt. third. Jon Savage and Nick Miller completed the top-five finishers.

Kasey Beattie of St. Johnsbury, Vt. earned the win in the A.B. Excavating Dare Devil feature. Josh Plumley and Garrett LaBounty earned podium finishes, respectively.

Speedway 51 returns to action on Saturday, June 11 with the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association. Post time is 5:30pm.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – NAPA Spectacular

Speedway 51, Groveton, N.H.

Saturday, May 28, 2016

Pos.-Driver-Hometown

North Country Ford Late Models (40 laps)

1. Mike Bailey, South Barre, Vt.

2. Derek Ming, West Burke, Vt.

3. Bryan Mason, Stark, N.H.

4. Shawn Swallow, Stark, N.H.

5. Doug Laleme, Bethlehem, N.H.

6. Walt Hammond, Canaan, N.H.

7. Kevin Boutin, Fairfax, Vt.

8. Brad Bushey, Cambridge, Vt.

9. Boomer Morris, Barre, Vt.

10. Brandon Lambert, Colebrook, N.H.

Valenti Modified Racing Series (100 laps)

1. Jon McKennedy, East Chelmsford, Mass.

2. Todd Patnode, Richmond, N.H.

3. Mike Holdridge, Madison, Conn.

4. Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn.

5. Rob Richardi Jr., Easton, Mass.

6. Colbey Fournier, Berkley, Mass.

7. Mike Willis Jr., Grantham, N.H.

8. Russ Hersey, Swanzey, N.H.

9. George Sherman, Framingham, Mass.

10. Brandon Dion, Taunton, Mass.

Sign Depot Tiger Sportsman (3 x 15 laps)

1. Joel Hodgdon, Craftsbury, Vt.

2. Brendan Moodie, Wolcott, Vt.

3. Aaron Smith, Irasburg, Vt.

4. Mike Giroux, North Hatley, Que.

5. Colby Bourgeois, St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Schewppes Street Stocks (25 laps)

1. Jared Plumley, Guildhall, Vt.

2. Brent Ming, Island Pond, Vt.

3. Bunker Hodgdon, Hardwick, Vt.

4. Jon Savage, Whitefield, N.H.

5. Nick Miller, Berlin, N.H.

A.B. Excavating Dare Devils (12 laps)

1. Kasey Beattie, St. Johnsbury, Vt.

2. Josh Plumley, Guildhall, Vt.

3. Garrett LaBounty, Irasburg, Vt.

PHOTO: Mike Bailey (#2) makes contact with Corey Mason (#10) on Saturday night at Speedway 51. Bailey would be forced to hold off Mason through multiple restarts to claim the Late Model win. (Alan Plummer photo)